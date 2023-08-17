ApeCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176.98 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $575.32 million and $176.98 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00005868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.