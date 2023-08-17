AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $164.69 on Thursday. AppFolio has a one year low of $93.02 and a one year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.23.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

