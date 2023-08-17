Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 30,000 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

