Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 148,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,202. Arcellx has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,201.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,468 shares of company stock worth $13,765,370. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Genworth Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arcellx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

