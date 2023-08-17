Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

ADM opened at $82.24 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

