Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. 210,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

