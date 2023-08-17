Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,152,000 after buying an additional 121,270 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.53. 1,550,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,752. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,749.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

