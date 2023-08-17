Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

NYSE:ANET opened at $181.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

