Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $43.90 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Ark has a total market cap of $43.90 million and $6.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,991,750 coins and its circulating supply is 174,992,518 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

