Artis REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT Company Profile
