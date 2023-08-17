Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Up 4.3%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 195,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 454,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after purchasing an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after buying an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

