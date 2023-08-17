Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Ashland stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. Ashland has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ashland by 1,837.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,020 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 403.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter valued at $36,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,908,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

