AST SpaceMobile, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

