AST SpaceMobile, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
