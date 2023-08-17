AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,844,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,974. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

