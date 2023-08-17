Athena Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

INTC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 21,125,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,635,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

