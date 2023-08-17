Athena Investment Management Has $464,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Athena Investment Management decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.01. 818,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

