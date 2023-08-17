ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,696. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ATI alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its position in ATI by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 177,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ATI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in ATI by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 211,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ATI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 347,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 188,280 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,822. ATI has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.