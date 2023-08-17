Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.97. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after buying an additional 912,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,460,000 after buying an additional 100,681 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.