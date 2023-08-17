AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE T traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 2,523,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,222,773. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

