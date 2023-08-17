Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aumann Price Performance

AUUMF opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. Aumann has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electrified and classic powertrains in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

