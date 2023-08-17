Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Aumann Price Performance
AUUMF opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. Aumann has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $19.16.
About Aumann
