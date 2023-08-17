Auto Prop Reit Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

