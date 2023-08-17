Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADP opened at $250.90 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.54.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

