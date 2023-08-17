Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $149.69 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $10.62 or 0.00040209 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $149.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,711,571 coins and its circulating supply is 343,992,121 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.