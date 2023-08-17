Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVNS

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 127,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.