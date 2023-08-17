Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CL King started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

