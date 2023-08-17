Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,008. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,172,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

