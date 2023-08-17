Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 13,714 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $89,689.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,125,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,603,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $628,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $452,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

