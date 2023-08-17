B. Riley Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $18.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.97.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 179.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 649,655 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Featured Stories

