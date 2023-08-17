B. Riley Trims Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Target Price to $9.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 533,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $756.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 387,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Century Aluminum by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

