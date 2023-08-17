Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Boosted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Baidu worth $72,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,252,000 after buying an additional 337,153 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after purchasing an additional 251,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average of $138.89. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Baidu from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

