BakeryToken (BAKE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $761,388.69

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. BakeryToken has a market cap of $761,388.69 and $34.68 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

