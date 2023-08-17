Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

