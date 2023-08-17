Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 283.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 112,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

