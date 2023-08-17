Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 283.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bandwidth Stock Performance
Bandwidth stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 112,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bandwidth
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bandwidth
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.