Bank of America Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of EPR Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. 117,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 732,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $56,871,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $4,278,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.