Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.15

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

