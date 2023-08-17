Bank of Hawaii Buys 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.00. 244,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.37 and a 200 day moving average of $286.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

