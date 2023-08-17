Bank of Hawaii Has $2.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
BLV stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $69.37. 175,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,173. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
