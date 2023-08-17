Bank of Hawaii Has $2.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BLV stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $69.37. 175,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,173. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.