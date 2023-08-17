Bank of Hawaii Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.72. 448,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.12 and its 200-day moving average is $283.87. The stock has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

