Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.59.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

