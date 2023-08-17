Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.12. 597,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

