BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Financial Analysis

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 15.26% 10.60% 0.72% CFSB Bancorp 12.75% 1.92% 0.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.01 billion 1.92 $284.97 million $3.42 7.64 CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million 4.19 $1.45 million $0.23 31.13

This table compares BankUnited and CFSB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CFSB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BankUnited and CFSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 4 1 0 2.00 CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Summary

BankUnited beats CFSB Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, capital call lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.