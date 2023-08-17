Barclays Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

NYSE EAT opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

