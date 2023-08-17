Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 218.56% and a negative net margin of 83.88%.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 2.8 %

BRFH stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

