Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 218.56% and a negative net margin of 83.88%.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 2.8 %

BRFH stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Earnings History for Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

