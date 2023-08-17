Barrington Research Boosts U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $124.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:USPH traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,042. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after acquiring an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,183,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 721,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

