Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after buying an additional 1,482,111 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 767,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,444. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
