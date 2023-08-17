Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after buying an additional 1,482,111 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 767,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,444. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.