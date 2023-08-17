BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 301,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 154.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in BCE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $23,904,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 12.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 366,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

