BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

BeiGene Trading Down 5.1 %

BeiGene stock opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.20. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.56) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -13.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock valued at $556,876,818. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Citigroup initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

