Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 254.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

