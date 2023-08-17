Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IEFA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621,256 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.