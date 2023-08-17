Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF remained flat at $26.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,953. The firm has a market cap of $917.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

